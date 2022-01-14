Texas A&M track and field teams win four events on first day of Nelson Invitational

Texas A&M’s men’s distance medley relay team set a meet record and earned on of four victories for the Aggies on Friday during the first day of the Ted Nelson Invitational at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.
A&M’s Cooper Cawthra (1,200 meters), Colby Zamzow (400), Gavin Hoffpauir (800) and Jonathan Chung (mile) finished the DMR in 10:01.52, breaking the meet record by almost four seconds.
A&M’s Kennedy Smith won the women’s 60 hurdles in 8.55 seconds. Zhane Smith won the women’s 60 in 7.45, and Kennedy Wade won the women’s 400 in 54.26.
The meet will continue Saturday.
