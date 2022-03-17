The Texas A&M track and field teams will open the outdoor season at the Baldy Castillo Invitational at Sun Angel Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday and Saturday. The meet will start with field events at 12:30 p.m. both days. Track events will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. Live results will be available online at finishedresults.com.
Texas A&M track and field teams to open outdoor season at Arizona State on Friday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
