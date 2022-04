The Texas A&M track and field teams will host Texas on Saturday in a dual meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Field events will start at 1 p.m. with running events beginning at 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Texas is ranked first on both the men’s and women’s side, while A&M’s men are No. 3 and its women No. 4 nationally.