Texas A&M track and field teams to host pentathlon intrasquad scrimmage

The Texas A&M men's and women's track and field teams will host the 18th annual championship pentathlon intrasquad scrimmage, starting at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

The event is free and open to the public. The men's team will be split into three teams of 15 athletes, while the women's team will have two teams of 15. Each athlete will be awarded points after each event, which will be added to the team's total.