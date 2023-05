The Texas A&M track and field teams will begin play at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday at Bernie Moore Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The meet continues through Saturday.

The Aggie women enter the meet ranked seventh nationally and are led by Lamara Diston, a three-time SEC champion in the high jump. On the men’s side, A&M’s Teddy Radtke leads the conference in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 8:54.00.