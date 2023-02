The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

A&M’s women are ranked 11th nationally and by events are ranked No. 1 in the SEC in the high jump, No. 2 in the conference in the 400 meters and No. 6 in the 200.

A&M’s men are ranked 18th nationally and have the SEC’s top pole vault squad and No. 2 group in the 400.