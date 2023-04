The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Mt. SAC Relays on Wednesday through Saturday at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, California.

A&M’s women are ranked fifth nationally with Allyson Andress and Joniar Thomas set to lead the team in the elite section of the heptathlon on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thatcher Frankfather, Blake Harris and Landon Helms will lead the Aggie men in the B section of the collegiate decathlon on Wednesday and Thursday.