The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the LSU Alumni Gold Meet on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A&M’s women’s team is ranked seventh nationally. The Aggies will open the meet at noon with the men’s hammer throw.
