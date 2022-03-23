Texas A&M track and field teams to compete in annual Texas Relays

Texas A&M will compete in the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. The Aggies opened the outdoor season by winning the women’s 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays and the men’s 4x400 at the Baldy Castillo Invitational last week in Tempe, Arizona. A&M’s Zhane Smith also won the women’s 200, while Brady Grant won the men’s 3,000 steeplechase, Moitalel Mpoke the men’s 400 and James Smith II the men’s 400 hurdles.