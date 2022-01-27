 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M track and field teams to compete at Texas Tech meet beginning Friday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Texas Tech Open on Friday and Saturday at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock. The Aggie men enter the meet ranked seventh national with the Aggie women ranked 10th. The meet field will include Texas Tech, Auburn, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Abilene Christian, Incarnate Word, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas-Arlington, Western Texas and West Texas A&M.

