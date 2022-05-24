 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M track and field teams to begin NCAA West Preliminary Rounds on Wednesday

The Texas A&M track and field teams will begin competing at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds on Wednesday at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A&M had 18 top 10 marks in the individual events at the four-day meet. Sophomore Lamara Distin owns the nation’s top mark in the high jump at 6 feet, 5.5 inches, and Charokee Young tops the 400 meters at 49.97 seconds. A&M also has the nation’s top times in the 4x400 relays.

