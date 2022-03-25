Texas A&M track and field teams set pair of records at Texas Relays

AUSTIN — Texas A&M set the college record in the women’s sprint medley relay and the school record in the men’s distance medley relay Friday night at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

A&M’s Tierra Robinson-Jones, Laila Owens, Charokee Young and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete won the women’s sprint medley relay in 3 minutes, 38.93 seconds, breaking the college record of 3:39.04 held by A&M’s Diamond Spaulding, Brenessa Thompson, Jaevin Reed and Jazmine Fray. Robinson-Jones and Owens each ran 200-meter legs, Young the 400 leg and Wilson-Perteete the anchor 800 leg to edge Texas by .02 seconds.

A&M’s Cooper Cawthra, Cutler Zamzow, Allon Clay and Gavin Hoffpauir then finished third in the men’s distance medley relay in a school-record 9:43.43, breaking the 9:51.79 run by Ryan Teel, Robert Grant, Gaines Kinsey and Alex Riba. Cawthra opened the 1,200 followed by Zamzow running the 400, Clay the 800 and Hoffpauir the anchor mile. Kansas State won at 9:42.04 followed by Princeton (9:42.42).

The meet will conclude Saturday.