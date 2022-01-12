Texas A&M track and field teams gear up for Ted Nelson Invitational

The Texas A&M track and field team will have its first home indoor meet of the season this weekend, hosting the Ted Nelson Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track & Field Stadium.

“A lot of this is about where are we right now,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said.

A&M finished second at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships last season, while the Aggie men were 31st at the indoor meet and sixth in the outdoor meet.

“We have a pretty normal group of seniors and freshmen,” Henry said. “I think we have a good freshman group. We have one [junior college] person on the men’s side. We have some veterans and we have some people who have been in the competition at this level and we have some who haven’t been in the competition at this level yet. We want that kind of balance, and we’re pretty well balanced each year. I don’t want to have a big senior class any one year.”