Texas A&M track and field teams earn 51 entries to NCAA West Preliminary Rounds:

The Texas A&M track and field teams earned 51 entries into the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds set for Wednesday through May 28 at John McDonnell Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Aggie men’s team earned 26 entries, while the women earned 25.

A&M sophomores Lamara Distin (high jump, 6-5.5) and Charokee Young (400, 49.87) rank No. 1 in the nation in their respective events, while the Aggie men’s and women’s 4x400 relays have clocked the fastest times at 3:01.51 and 3:22.01 in the west regional.

The field at each of the two regionals will include 48 student-athletes in the individual events and 24 teams in each of the relays. The top 12 finishers in each event will advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, set for June 8-11.

TEXAS A&M'S ENTRIES

MEN

100 — Devon Achane (11 seed, 10.12 seconds), Ryan Martin (17, 10.16), Emmanuel Yeboah (31, 10.26)

200 — Achane (7, 20.20), Lance Broome (30, 20.74), Martin (34, 20.79)

400 — Emmanuel Bamidele (3, 45.23), Chevannie Hanson (11, 45.72), Omajuwa Etiwe (16, 45.86), Ashton Schwartzman (21, 46.04), Cutler Zamzow (34, 46.22)

800 — Brandon Miller (2, 1:46.43)

110 hurdles — Connor Schulman (23, 13.82)

400 hurdles — Moitalel Mpoke (2, 48.84), James Smith II (7, 49.41), Kirk Collins Jr. (19, 50.83)

4x100 relay — A&M (9, 39.14)

4x400 relay — A&M (1, 3:01.51)

High jump — Carter Bajoit (8, 7-1.75), Mason Corbin (19, 7-0.5), Jake Lamberth (34, 6-11.5)

Pole vault — Zach Davis (11, 17-7), Spencer Simons (38, 16-11.5), Connor Gregston (43, 16-10.75)

Shot put — Bryce Foster (18, 62-1.25)

Javelin — Nick Mirabelli (11, 228-1)

WOMEN

200 — Laila Owens (4, 22.57), Jania Martin (30, 23.48), Rachel Hall (47, 23.74)

400 — Charokee Young (1, 49.87), Tierra Robinson-Jones (4, 50.89), Kennedy Wade (17, 52.48), Syaira Richardson (22, 52.97), Jaevin Reed (26, 53.21)

800 — Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (5, 2:03.16), Bailey Noggins (34, 2:06.00)

100 hurdles — Kaylah Robinson (3, 12.49), Deshae Wise (8, 13.01), Kennedy Smith (44, 13.59)

400 hurdles — Wise (2, 55.99)

3000 steeplechase — Annie Fuller (44, 10:24.38), Julia Black (48, 10:25.72)

4x100 — A&M (4, 43.12)

4x400 — A&M (1, 3:22.01)

High jump — Lamara Distin (1, 6-5.5), Allyson Address (28, 5-10)

Pole vault — Heather Abadie (18, 13-9.25)

Long jump — Deborah Acquah (2, 22-7.25)

Triple jump — Acquah (3, 45-5)

Javelin — Lianna Davidson (3, 182-7), Katelyn Fairchild (6, 179-2)