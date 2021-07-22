Texas A&M track and field teams earn 21 USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

The Texas A&M men's and women's track and field teams earned 19 United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors on Thursday. The men's and women's team also each earned Team All-Academic honors.

The men's team had a combined team GPA of 3.017 and had 13 student-athletes earn honors, including Carter Bajoit, Jon Bishop, Sean Clarke, Allon Clay, Mason Corbin, Zach Davis, Bryce Deadmon, Omajuwa Etiwe, Sam Hankins, Jake Lanier, Moitalel Mpoke, Carlton Orange and Spencer Simons.

The women's team had a 3.212 GPA and had six named to the all-academic team including, Deborah Acquah, Brooke Barrington, Lamara Distin, Kennedy Smith, Zhane Smith and Summer Thorpe.