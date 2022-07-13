Texas A&M track and field teams earn 20 overall USTFCCA All-Academic honors

Both Texas A&M track and field teams and 18 Aggies individually earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors Wednesday.
A&M’s women had a 3.237 cumulative grade-point average, while the Aggie men had a 3.02. Teams needed a minimum of 3.0 to earn the national honor.
Individually, 10 Aggie women made the USTFCCA’s All-Academic team, including Deborah Acquah, Allyson Andress, Julia Black, Lianna Davidson, Lamara Distin, Katelyn Fairchild, Annie Fuller, Kennedy Smith, Kennedy Wade and Deshae Wise. Eight Aggie men also made it — Zach Davis, Omajuwa Etiwe, Bryce Foster, Nick Mirabelli, Caden Norris, Spencer Simons, Sam Whitmarsh and Ishmel Williams.