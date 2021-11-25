 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M track and field teams announce 12-member signing class
0 comments

Texas A&M track and field teams announce 12-member signing class

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M track and field teams signed 12 student-athletes during the recent signing period, the school announced earlier this week. The group includes Jaiya Covington (hurdles, Aldine Eisenhower), Ana De La Garza (throws, College Station), Camryn Dickson (sprints, Clear Brook), DeMarco Escobar (sprints, Converse Judson), Abbie Hirth (high jump, Cypress Christian), Sanu Jallow (sprints, middle distance, West Mecklenburg, Charlotte, North Carolina), Joy Moorer (hurdles, sprints, North Canyon, Phoenix), Auhmad Robinson (sprints, Houston Stephen F. Austin), Bára Sajdoková (high jump, Bystrice nad Olsi, Czech Republic), Ethan Sanders (throws, San Antonio Christian), Spencer Werner (distance, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Illinois), Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (sprints, middle distance, UNLV).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aggie Cam: Thanksgiving Feast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert