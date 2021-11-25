Texas A&M track and field teams announce 12-member signing class

The Texas A&M track and field teams signed 12 student-athletes during the recent signing period, the school announced earlier this week. The group includes Jaiya Covington (hurdles, Aldine Eisenhower), Ana De La Garza (throws, College Station), Camryn Dickson (sprints, Clear Brook), DeMarco Escobar (sprints, Converse Judson), Abbie Hirth (high jump, Cypress Christian), Sanu Jallow (sprints, middle distance, West Mecklenburg, Charlotte, North Carolina), Joy Moorer (hurdles, sprints, North Canyon, Phoenix), Auhmad Robinson (sprints, Houston Stephen F. Austin), Bára Sajdoková (high jump, Bystrice nad Olsi, Czech Republic), Ethan Sanders (throws, San Antonio Christian), Spencer Werner (distance, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Illinois), Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (sprints, middle distance, UNLV).