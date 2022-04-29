 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M track and field team to host Senior Night at Alumni Muster on Saturday

The Texas A&M track and field teams will honor their 25 seniors at 5 p.m. Saturday before running events begin at the Alumni Muster at E.B. Cushing Stadium. A&M’s seniors include Deborah Acquah, Juan Arcila, Catalina Cerda, Emily Chastain, Parker Clay, Mason Corbin, Kim Dow, Carrie Fish, Annie Fuller, Brady Grant, Elizabeth Green, Jean Jenkins, Jaevin Reed, Syaira Richardson, Kaylah Robinson, Tatum Shelton, Spencer Simons, Zhane Smith, Kennedy Smith, Harrison Tillman, Matt Treston, Ricky Waer, Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete, Deshae Wise and Emmanuel Yeboah.

Coach Pat Henry met with the media inside E.B. Cushing Stadium as the team prepares for it's final home meet of the season, April 28, 2022.

Overall, 92 Aggies are entered in the final regular-season meet that includes Oklahoma, Houston, TCU and other regional teams. Several A&M alumni also are entered in the meet including Olympians Janeil Bellille, Bryce Deadmon and Lindon Victor as well as Jessica Beard, Michael Bryan, J.P. Machemehl and Will Williams.

Coach Pat Henry and several senior student-athletes met with the media inside E.B. Cushing Stadium as the team prepares for it's final home meet of the season, April 28, 2022.
Vanderbilt Postgame: Jim Schlossnagle

