Texas A&M track and field standouts looking to shine at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Like a fine wine, sometimes track and field athletes take a little bit of time to mature into success.

Four of the 25 Texas A&M track and field athletes qualified for this week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, have made the most of a little extra development time this year, head coach Pat Henry said.

The final meet of the outdoor season begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

“It’s just time,” Henry said. “Time is a big factor with out program and the way we do things and in our sport, because to be in the top group in the NCAA, that means you’re one of the best athletes in the world.”

Shot putter Bryce Foster is the most recognizable of the group, not only for his 6-foot-5, 325-pound frame but for his success as the starting center on the Aggie football team. The freshman has a shot at one of his long-standing goals in his first collegiate season.

“My two main goals are a national championship in football and a national championship in track, and I think I’m at a great university to achieve both of those dreams,” Foster said.

As a youth, Foster picked up shot put after he was told he was too big to compete in 7-on-7 flag football.

“I found a sport where you could throw a heavy rock as far as you can and whoever threw it the farthest wins,” Foster said. “I stuck with that ... and I think it’s taken me to a pretty good spot.”

Foster progressed slowly during his first season of college track, but the work built up to his performance at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds. Seeded just 18th, he mustered a season-best throw of 64 feet, 8 3/4 inches to place fourth and easily advance to nationals. It was his longest throw of the season by over two feet.

“Bryce has had to put an awful lot into the sport to get out of it what he’s getting right now,” Henry said. “I’ve watched him in practice a couple of times last week, and he put way over 65 feet. I think the potential is there if he can keep things in order for himself.”

Sophomore middle-distance runner Brandon Miller already has experienced some of the highs of the sport but has needed time to work through some of the lows. He will compete in the Championships this week after finishing second in the 800 meters at the West Preliminaries with a time of 1 minute, 46.03 seconds.

At one point this season, Miller’s performance began taking a dip. On top of that, he had a cold at the Southeastern Conference outdoor meet and finished sixth in 1:47.69 — a major disappointment for someone who already had won one national and three SEC titles in the 800.

“I wasn’t able to get it done at the SECs,” Miller said. “[I’ve been] humbled and just being put in a position where I’m very hungry to go out there and do my best and perform.”

Sophomore Charokee Young enters the national meet with a chance to prove that it is her time. She was part of A&M’s 4x400 relay team that set a collegiate record of 3:26.17 with Olympian Athing Mu as the anchor last season. Already, this season, A&M’s 4x400 team has run a 3:22.01 without Mu.

“I don’t think anybody thought anybody would run faster than that race last year with Athing on the end of it,” Henry said. “They thought, ‘Well, Athing did the whole thing in the first place.’ She didn’t. There were three other ladies that were a big part of that effort, and this group of ladies has stepped up.”

Juniors Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jania Martin, senior Jaevin Reed and Young won their heat and finished third overall in the 4x400 at the West Preliminaries in 3:26.49.

Senior hurdler Deshae Wise has waited her entire college career to qualify for the Championships and will represent the Aggies in the 100 and 400 hurdles. The transfer from California lowered her time in the 400 hurdles from 1:02.27 at the West Coast Classic in April 2021 to 56.65 at the recent West Preliminaries. In the 100 hurdles, she improved from 16th in last year’s preliminaries with a time of 13.17 to 11th at 12.90 this year, just slipping into the field for the national meet — only the top 12 advanced.

“I’ve told her this before: I think that she’s not close to what she’s capable of doing,” Henry said. “But it’s a time factor, just like we were talking about with Bryce. It’s a time factor. This might be the time. This weekend might be the time. We’ll find out for a lot of people.”

