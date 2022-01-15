Texas A&M track and field athletes compete Saturday for fallen members of program

Mu said running the Ted Nelson Invitational as a professional was a much different experience than her first college home meet last year. She said she was thankful for the warm welcome the 12th Man gave her from the stands.

“Last year coming here and starting off my collegiate campaign and everything, I was just running,” Mu said. “No one really knew who I was yet. As the races have gone by, I’ve gradually gotten more and more supporters and fans. It’s not bad. I don’t mind it.”

Henry was unable to field a full squad this weekend due to COVID-19 issues throughout the program. With 18 athletes sidelined, some of the next generation of Aggies took the spotlight.

“We put a team on the track, but it’s not representative of who we are right now,” Henry said. “But that’s OK. Everybody’s got these kind of fights right now. For the people who got on the track and competed today, I thought we did a good job.”

The true adversity was mourning the loss of two key members of his program, Henry said.

“This was a very difficult week for this team,” he said. “When we lose Deon Lendore and as close as Deon was to everybody in this group, it’s hard to keep an eye on the target for many of them. So I thought a lot of them did a really good job.”

