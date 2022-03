Texas A&M will host the Bluebonnet High School Invitational featuring over 1,000 student-athletes Friday and Saturday at E.B. Cushing. Events will begin at 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. The ticket windows will not be open, and all tickets must be purchased online at 12thman.com/tracktickets. Live results will be available online at flashresults.com with a live stream on milesplit.com.