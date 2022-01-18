Texas A&M to host celebration of life for Deon Lendore on Thursday night

The Texas A&M track and field program will host a celebration of live for Deon Lendore at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field. Lendore died last week in a car accident. He competed for A&M from 2012-15 and was the 2014 Bowerman Award winner and an NCAA champion along with an Olympic medalist. He was serving as a volunteer coach at A&M.