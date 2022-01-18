 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M to host celebration of life for Deon Lendore on Thursday night
Texas A&M to host celebration of life for Deon Lendore on Thursday night

Deon Lendore

Texas A&M's Deon Lendore (center) races to the victory in the men's 400 meters in Waco in April 2015.

 Texas A&M athletics department photo by Errol Anderson

The Texas A&M track and field program will host a celebration of live for Deon Lendore at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field. Lendore died last week in a car accident. He competed for A&M from 2012-15 and was the 2014 Bowerman Award winner and an NCAA champion along with an Olympic medalist. He was serving as a volunteer coach at A&M.

Thursday’s event is open to the public. Free parking will be available in lot 62.

Tags

