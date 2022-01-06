 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M to host annual High School Classic track meet beginning Friday
0 Comments

Texas A&M to host annual High School Classic track meet beginning Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M will host its annual High School Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track and Field Stadium. The meet featuring almost 2,000 student-athletes will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with the 800 meters and pole vault. Saturday’s action will start at 10 a.m. with the triple jump. Tickets are available online at 12thman.com/tracktickets or can be purchased digitally through the QR code on the ticket windows, which will not be open.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert