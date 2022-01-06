Texas A&M to host annual High School Classic track meet beginning Friday

Texas A&M will host its annual High School Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track and Field Stadium. The meet featuring almost 2,000 student-athletes will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with the 800 meters and pole vault. Saturday’s action will start at 10 a.m. with the triple jump. Tickets are available online at 12thman.com/tracktickets or can be purchased digitally through the QR code on the ticket windows, which will not be open.