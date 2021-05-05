The Texas A&M track and field teams will host the Aggie Invitational on Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium. The meet will open with field events at 1 p.m. A&M will honor its 21 seniors at 5:40 p.m. with running events starting at 6:15 p.m. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $4 for youth.
Texas A&M to host Aggie Invitational track meet Saturday
- Eagle staff report
