The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Victor Lopez at Holloway Field in Houston on Friday and Saturday, while the Aggies’ distance runners began competing at the Raleigh Relays on Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
A&M’s Eric Casarez finished ninth out of 239 runners in the men’s 5,000 meters at the Raleigh Relays, setting the school record in 13:42.63. Henry Lelei owned the mark of 13:45.30 set in 2013.
The field at the Victor Lopez Classic will include Rice, Arkansas-Little Rock, Houston, Houston Christian, Lamar, McNeese State, North Texas and Sam Houston State.