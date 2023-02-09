The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in three meets on Friday and Saturday, sending athletes to the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston and the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston. The bulk of the A&M teams will compete at Clemson, while a group of distance runners are headed to Boston and several field athletes to the one-day meet in Houston.