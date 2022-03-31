Texas A&M-Texas rivalry turns to the track

Texas A&M’s spring sports have been whetting the appetite for when the rivalry with Texas resumes in earnest when the Longhorns start playing in the Southeastern Conference.

The 15th-ranked Texas men’s tennis team eked out a 4-3 victory over A&M at the Mitchell Tennis Center on March 9, and on Tuesday, the unranked Aggie baseball team grabbed a 12-9 victory over the eighth-ranked Longhorns in Austin before 7,990 fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The rivalry moves to E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday with a dual track meet featuring four of the nation’s best teams. The Longhorns are ranked first in both men and women, while the Aggie men are third and the A&M women fourth.

Both schools are coming off dazzling performances at the Texas Relays. A&M’s sprint medley relay set a collegiate record in 3 minutes, 39.04 seconds. The men’s 4x400-meter relay is ranked first in the nation and the Aggie women’s 4x400 relay team is ranked second. The Texas women’s 4x400 relay team ran 3:22.94 last week for the second-fastest time in NCAA history.

“They bring good relays, and we’ve got some good relays, too,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “That’s what I want. That’s what you want. That’s the environment you get better in.”

The field competitors include Texas’s Tripp Piperi, who broke the school record in the shot put (70 feet, 8 inches) at the Texas Relays, and A&M’s Lamara Distin, who cleared 6-5 in the high jump to set the school record.

“That’s a huge jump, but we saw that coming going through the indoor season,” Henry said. “You could see that she was ready to do some really big jumps. And she’s not through. She’s going to jump higher again. Lamara is learning to have fun as well as jump high.”

Saturday’s fun starts with field events at 1 p.m. and running events at 4:30 p.m.

“There isn’t an event really in the whole competition that’s poor,” Henry said. “There are some events that are not real good, but there is no really poor event.”

Scoring will be five points for an individual winner, three for second place, two for third and one for fourth. Only two individual entries per team can score. Relays will be five points for first place and three for second place.

“I hope the people in the community will come out and watch,” Henry said. “It looks like it’s going to be a nice day. I think it’ll be the kind of environment that you could sit there for about three hours, about three and a half hours. Now if you came for all the running events and you came for all the field events, it’s going to be significantly longer.”

Texas swept last year’s meet, winning 125-78 on the women’s side and 113-90 on the men’s side.

“I felt like we had a lot of young people last year,” A&M sophomore All-American Brandon Miller said. “I feel like everybody took a step forward since last year. And I think the biggest thing from last year to this year is we tasted defeat last year. I feel that’s a big motivator in wanting to come back. It didn’t feel good watching them do the horns up last year and things like that.”

Former A&M standout Tyra Gittens, who earned 14 All-America honors with the Aggies, could be flashing the “hook ’em Horns” sign Saturday after transferring to Texas.

“She’s still like one of us,” A&M junior sprinter Charokee Young said. “We still love her. She’s a very good competitor, so we’re still looking for some good competition from her.”

Henry said A&M’s program has moved on from Gittens, who won the high jump in last year’s dual meet against Texas.

“It’s just something we don’t focus upon,” Henry said.

Miller said Saturday will be all about winning, and he’s looking forward to the showcase event, the 4x400 relay.

“You get in a meet like this, it’s going to be competitive because we’re rivals and nobody wants to lose to their rival,” he said. “You see it every year in track, in basketball, in football — everybody brings their A game, especially when it’s mano a mano against the biggest rival they ever had. I expect it’s going to be a great race.”

Henry said a dual meet can produce the unexpected.

“You’ll have somebody who is not necessarily a hammer thrower who will go over and get in the ring and drop the hammer and throw the ball about 20 meters and they will score a point,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.