Texas A&M sprinters enjoy good showing at windy Aggie Invitational

If Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry got a glimpse of anything at the Aggie Invitational on Saturday, it was how competitive his sprinters can be even with each other.
An hour after Ryan Martin, Devon Achane, Emmanual Yeboah and Lance Broome worked their handoffs to near perfection and set a Cushing Stadium record in the men’s 4x100-meter relay in 39.23 seconds, Martin, Achane and Yeboah finished first, second and fourth, respectively, in the 100.
“A very good run, good handoffs and they had more in the tank and three of them turn around and run 10.1,” Henry said. “Doesn’t make a difference what the wind is. They got from right there to right there in 10.1 and beat everybody and that’s what is important.”
The three in the 100 were only separated by .04. Martin won at 10.137 with Achane second in 10.14. Broome capped off the night for the sprinters with a winning 20.32 in the 200. All the times Saturday were wind-aided.
“They talked to each other a lot after the race, too, but that’s positive stuff because they have fun,” Henry said. “Not many in the country would have a bunch of guys run that fast on the same day, so I’m pleased with that.”
Arguably one of the more pleasant moments for the team was watching 12-time All-American Devin Dixon, who has struggled this outdoor season after having to sit out the indoor season, come from the middle of the pack to win the 400 in 46.28.
“It was really a positive today with Devin Dixon running the 400, a huge breakthrough for us and the group and on that tough a day to run 46.2 ... probably take a second off that,” Henry said. “He’s had his ups and downs over this year.”
A&M’s Connor Schulman won the 110 hurdles in 13.83 and Kayla Robinson (13.05) and Summer Thorpe (13.15) finished second and third to Baylor’s Ackera Nugent in the women’s 100 hurdles. Nugent is the NCAA indoor champion in the 60. Nugent also won the women’s 100 in 11.21, beating A&M’s Immanuela Aliu by .21 seconds. Aliu went on to win the 200 in 23.38 just ahead of teammate Rachel Hall (23.64).
A&M’s Kirk Collins (52.12) and Ricky Waer (52.28) finished third and fourth in the 400 hurdles, but came close to personal bests despite having to adjust their steps over the final hurdles when running into the wind.
A&M’s Tyra Gittens won the high jump at 6 feet, 0.5 inches and went straight to the shot put, finishing second with a season-best throw of 44-6 3/4.
A&M’s other winners on the women’s side included Annie Fuller in the 1500 (4:31.92), Jaevin Reed in the 400 (54.84), Jean Jenkins in the 800 (2:13.19) and Ciynamon Stevenson in the triple jump (season-best 43-3 ¾).
In the middle of the competition, Stevenson and LaJarvia Brown, who was second in the triple jump, walked over to the side of the track to be honored on Senior Day. The two were joined by 21 other seniors, including distance runners Jon Bishop and Rachel Bernardo, both from College Station.
Former A&M All-American, Olympian and new mother Shelbi Vaughan took second in the discus in her return to Aggieland. Her best throw was 170-11, which fell short of Rachel Dincoff, who competed unattached and won the event with a stadium record 205-9.
“Amazing, Shelbi just had a baby three months ago,” Henry said. “To get in the ring after three months is pretty amazing.”
A&M senior Josh Brown had a throw of 178-6 to win the men’s discus, edging freshman teammate Pablo Zolezzi by 8-8. A&M’s Alessio Pirruccio also won the hammer throw (183-6) and Carter Bajoit won the high jump (6-9 ¾).
“We did a lot of good things today and made up some ground for lost opportunities,” Henry said.
The Aggies have a quick turnaround with the Southeastern Conference meet at Cushing Stadium on Thursday through Saturday.