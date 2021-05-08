Texas A&M sprinters enjoy good showing at windy Aggie Invitational

If Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry got a glimpse of anything at the Aggie Invitational on Saturday, it was how competitive his sprinters can be even with each other.

An hour after Ryan Martin, Devon Achane, Emmanual Yeboah and Lance Broome worked their handoffs to near perfection and set a Cushing Stadium record in the men’s 4x100-meter relay in 39.23 seconds, Martin, Achane and Yeboah finished first, second and fourth, respectively, in the 100.

“A very good run, good handoffs and they had more in the tank and three of them turn around and run 10.1,” Henry said. “Doesn’t make a difference what the wind is. They got from right there to right there in 10.1 and beat everybody and that’s what is important.”

The three in the 100 were only separated by .04. Martin won at 10.137 with Achane second in 10.14. Broome capped off the night for the sprinters with a winning 20.32 in the 200. All the times Saturday were wind-aided.

“They talked to each other a lot after the race, too, but that’s positive stuff because they have fun,” Henry said. “Not many in the country would have a bunch of guys run that fast on the same day, so I’m pleased with that.”