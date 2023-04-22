During the winter of her junior year at Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Jermaisha Arnold pondered aloud how long it might take her to run one lap around the school’s track. As a standout on the girls basketball team, Arnold and her teammates took their hoops practice outside for some extra conditioning where she was able to get the answer: 62 seconds, just off the school record of 61.

Four years later, Arnold ran that one lap faster than anyone else in the world to that point in the 2023 season when she won the women’s 400 meters in 50.71 seconds on April 1 at the Florida Relays. Her mark stood until April 15.

“You knew if she got in a race with somebody else that could really run or somebody that was going to push her, she was going to do whatever it took to win the race,” A&M track and field coach Pat Henry said. “Down at Florida, she had that kind of race.”

Basketball was Arnold’s first love. She typically took the court as a shooting guard for the Lady Braves and found openings to score with her blazing speed. But after one full season of track in high school — and another canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — track presented her best option to be a college athlete.

Arnold elected to stay close to home and run for Coastal Carolina in 2020-21 with the pandemic still ongoing. Her transition to the college level was mostly seamless as she won the 400 at the Sun Belt Conference’s indoor meet and was named the league’s newcomer of the year and most outstanding freshman for the indoor season. She followed that up by winning the conference’s outdoor 400 while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

As a sophomore last season, she qualified for the 400 and 4x100 relay at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and earned All-American honors in both events.

The 400 has always fit Arnold like a glove, she said, because of her strong work ethic.

“You’ve got to actually wake up and want to do this,” Arnold said. “You can’t wake up and be like, ‘I’m just going to go to practice,’ because it’s not easy.”

Desiring a new challenge and a chance to leave home, Arnold put her name in the NCAA transfer portal over the offseason and drew interest from A&M assistant coach Kurt Henry. Arnold said she was very excited when she got an email from the A&M coaching staff and that the key to her transferring to A&M was the school’s perennial success in the 4x400 relay.

In her first indoor season with the Aggies this winter, Arnold set a personal record of 51.89 in the 400, which ranks seventh all-time at A&M. She said she knew that was a good indicator of what was to come as she always runs better times outdoors than indoors.

It all came to a head at the Florida Relays in late March when Arnold was placed with teammate Tierra Robinson-Jones and Michigan’s Ziyah Holman in both the preliminary heat and final. Going against that kind of competition, Arnold found another gear.

“As I was running, I felt myself getting stronger,” she said. “Like, I was getting stronger as I was running. When I saw my time, I was like, ‘OK, I expected it really.’”

When notified she was the world leader in the event, she said she was happy, but it was getting under 51 seconds that made her the most excited. It’s the process of continuing to get better that moves the needle for Arnold, she said, not the milestones along the way.

“For me to be relaxed and run the fastest I had ever run, I was more happy with that,” she said.

The time placed her fourth in A&M history behind times run by Bowerman Award winners Athing Mu (2021) and Jessica Beard (2011).

Her lead has since been overtaken by Texas’ Rhasidat Adeleke (49.90) and Arkansas’ Britton Wilson (49.51). Last season, Florida’s Talitha Diggs took the national title over A&M’s Cherokee Young in 49.99.

The Aggie track and field teams have three meets remaining in the regular season before heading to the SEC outdoor meet on May 11-13 at LSU. This weekend, the team got its first crack at competing at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium while competing in the LSU Alumni Gold meet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The NCAA West Preliminary Rounds are set for May 24-27 in Sacramento, California, with the national meet in Austin on June 7-10.