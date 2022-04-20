 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M sprinter Charokee Young makes Bowerman watch list

  • 0

Texas A&M All-American sophomore sprinter Charokee Young was named to the Bowerman Award watch list announced Wednesday. Young ran a world-leading time in the women’s 400 meters at 50 seconds in A&M’s dual meet against Texas earlier this season, then bettered it at 49.87 at the Tom Jones Memorial. She also helped A&M set the college record in the sprint medley relay at the Texas Relays in 3:38.93. The Bowerman semifinalists will be named June 21 and the finalists on June 28.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rooted | Ep 11 | Opportunity

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert