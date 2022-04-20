Texas A&M sprinter Charokee Young makes Bowerman watch list

Texas A&M All-American sophomore sprinter Charokee Young was named to the Bowerman Award watch list announced Wednesday. Young ran a world-leading time in the women’s 400 meters at 50 seconds in A&M’s dual meet against Texas earlier this season, then bettered it at 49.87 at the Tom Jones Memorial. She also helped A&M set the college record in the sprint medley relay at the Texas Relays in 3:38.93. The Bowerman semifinalists will be named June 21 and the finalists on June 28.