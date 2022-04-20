Texas A&M All-American sophomore sprinter Charokee Young was named to the Bowerman Award watch list announced Wednesday. Young ran a world-leading time in the women’s 400 meters at 50 seconds in A&M’s dual meet against Texas earlier this season, then bettered it at 49.87 at the Tom Jones Memorial. She also helped A&M set the college record in the sprint medley relay at the Texas Relays in 3:38.93. The Bowerman semifinalists will be named June 21 and the finalists on June 28.
Just In
Texas A&M sprinter Charokee Young makes Bowerman watch list
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M Hall of Famer Randy Matson was announced as a member of the upcoming class in the United States Track & Field Cross Country …
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Tom Jones Memorial on Friday and Saturday at the James G. Pressly Stadium in Gaine…
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Texas A&M All-American Charokee Young won the women’s 400 meters in a world-leading time of 49.87 seconds, and fellow …
Sophomore sprinter Laila Owens is among a wave of underclassmen making a name for themselves on the Texas A&M track and field teams.
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams won eight events Saturday at the 44 Farms Team Invitational at E.B. Cushing Stadium …
Texas A&M’s Lianna Davidson was named the Southeastern Conference women’s track and field freshman of the week Tuesday. Davidson placed th…