Texas A&M sprinter Athing Mu turning professional after record-breaking freshman year

All-American and record-setting freshman Athing Mu scorched the track almost every time she took it in her first season at Texas A&M. With nothing left to prove at the college level, she’s going pro.
The Aggie sprinter and middle-distance runner turned professional Saturday, announcing her decision on Instagram.
“I’m convinced that saying, ‘the past year at Texas A&M was the greatest year of my life’, is an understatement. I have never had so much fun, joy, and love come from any experience like I did here.” Mu said on her Instagram post early Saturday morning. “I met some of the best people that I have ever met and I was taken care of like no other. Most importantly, everything I went through and everything I accomplished was done w/ a TEAM. I’m beyond thankful for all the people I was surrounded by daily that helped my get to this very moment. A&M is a place like no other. Finally, for the tea everyone has been waiting for….. I am extremely blessed to let the world know that I WILL BE GOING PRO and forgoing the remainder of my eligibility.”
Mu set six college records this season — three indoors and three outdoors.
She began by claiming the 600-meter record in 1 minute, 25.80 seconds, the 800 record of 1:58.40 and anchoring A&M’s 4x400 team to a record time of 3:26.27 during the indoor season. The Trenton, New Jersey, native kept up the pace when the Aggies moved outdoors, setting the records in the 400 (49.57) and 800 (1:57.73) and again helping A&M’s 4x400 relay team break the college mark with a time of 3:22.34.