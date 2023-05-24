A&M sends 42 to NCAA prelims: The Texas A&M track & field teams will have 42 trying to qualify for nationals at the NCAA Track & Field West Prelims at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium from Wednesday through Saturday.

The top 12 finishers in each event at the meet will earn a berth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin from June 7-10.

A&M’s Lamara Distin is the top seed in the high jump. Other Aggie women to watch are Tierra Robinson-Jones (400, fourth), Jermaisha Arnold (400, fifth), Lianna Davidson (javelin, fifth). A&M’s 4x400 of Kennedy Wade, Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Arnold have the third-best time and the sprint relay of Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr and Semira Killebrew have the fifth-best time.

Top men’s entries include Sam Whitmarsh (800, fifth), Connor Schulman (110 hurdles, seventh), James Smith II (400 hurdles, fifth) and Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Auhmad Robinson and Demarco Escobar in the 4x400 (fifth).

A&M entries

Here are Texas A&M’s entries for NCAA Track & Field West Prelims at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium on Wednesday through Saturday.

Wednesday (men)

Javelin: Sam Hankins, Julian Stoicoviciu; shot put: Bryce Foster; 110 hurdles: Connor Schulman; pole vault: Zach Davis, Connor Gregston, Jack Mann III;1,500: Cooper Cawthra, Chandon Chhikara;100: Ryan Martin, DeVante Mount; 400: Auhmad Robinson, Ashton Schwartzman; 800: Caden Norris, Sam Whitmarsh; 400 hurdles: Bryce McCray, James Smith II; 200: Isaiah Teer

Thursday (women)

Javelin: Lianna Davidson, Katelyn Fairchild; long jump: G’Auna Edwards, Joniar Thomas; 100 hurdles: Jaiya Covington; pole vault: Heather Abadie; 100: Camryn Dickson, Semira Killebrew; 400: Jermaisha Arnold, Jania Martin, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade; 800: Sanu Jallow; 200: Camryn Dickson

Friday (men)

High Jump: Carter Bajoit; 4x100: DeVante Mount, Martin, Teer, Jordan Chopane; 1,500: Cawthra,Chhikara; 3,000 steeplechase: Teddy Radtke; 110 hurdles: Schulman; 100: Martin, Mount; 400: Robinson, Schwartzman; 800: Norris, Whitmarsh; 400 hurdles: McCray, Smith II; 200: Isaiah Teer; 5,000: Eric Casarez; 4x400: DeMarco Escobar, Omajuwa Etiwe, Eric Hemphill III, Robinson, Schwartzman

Saturday (women)

High jump: Allyson Andress, Lamara Distin; 4x100: Martin, Dickson, Leeah Burr, Killebrew; 3,000 steeplechase: Julia Abell; 100 hurdles: Jaiya Covington; 100: Dickson, Semira Killebrew; 400: Arnold, Martin, Robinson-Jones, Wade; 800: Jallow; 200: Dickson; 4x400: Arnold, Martin, Robinson-Jones, Wade, Jallow

— Eagle staff report