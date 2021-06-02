Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu top Aggies’ All-SEC track and field honors

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens was named the Southeastern Conference’s women’s outdoor field athlete of the year and Athing Mu was named the women’s outdoor freshman runner of the year Wednesday.

Both Aggies also made the All-SEC outdoor track and field first team along with Deborah Acquah, Jaevin Reed, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Charokee Young, while Brandon Miller and Moitalel Mpoke made it on the men’s side.

A&M’s Devon Achane, Lance Broome, Bryce Deadmon, Devin Dixon, Omajuwa Etiwe, Ryan Martin and Emmanuel Yeboah made the men’s second team, and Lamara Distin made the women’s second team.

A&M’s Zach Davis, Michael Schmuhl, Young and Distin also made the All-SEC newcomer team, and Achane, Miller, Carter Bajoit and Mu made the freshman team.