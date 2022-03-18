Texas A&M’s Smith, Grant win events at Baldy Castillo Invitational

TEMPE, Ariz. — Texas A&M’s Zhane Smith won the women’s 200 meters in 23.31 seconds, and teammate Brady Grant won the men’s 3,000 steeplechase in 9:09.15 on Friday at the Baldy Castillo Invitational.

A&M senior Julia Black also broke a 15-year-old school record in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase, finishing in 10:29.31 to place second behind Washington State’s Caroline Jerotich (10:27.85). Sarah Ravenelle held the A&M record at 10:29.53.

A&M’s Kaylah Robinson and Deshae Wise also advanced to Saturday’s 100 hurdles finals, while Connor Schulman advanced to the 110 hurdles finals.