Texas A&M’s Pat Henry to be inducted into Texas Track Coaches Hall of Fame
Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry (right) and sprint coach Vince Anderson talk in 2014 before the NCAA Outdoor Meet.

Texas A&M head track and field coach Pat Henry will be inducted into the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine. Henry already is a member of four halls of fame, including the Texas Sports Hall of Fame (2017), U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2004), New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame (1998) and NJCAA Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1991).

