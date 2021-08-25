 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Pat Henry to be inducted into Louisiana Sports HOF this weekend
Texas A&M's Pat Henry to be inducted into Louisiana Sports HOF this weekend

ANDERSON2

Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry (right) and sprint coach Vince Anderson talk in 2014 before the NCAA Outdoor Meet.

Texas A&M head track and field coach Pat Henry will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Natchitoches Events Center in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Henry led LSU to 19 Southeastern Conference titles and 27 NCAA team titles as the Tigers’ head track and field coach from 1988-2004. The stretch included 10 straight NCAA women’s team outdoor championships and men’s and women’s sweeps of the national outdoor titles in 1989 and 1990.

