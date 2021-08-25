Texas A&M’s Pat Henry to be inducted into Louisiana Sports HOF this weekend

Texas A&M head track and field coach Pat Henry will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Natchitoches Events Center in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Henry led LSU to 19 Southeastern Conference titles and 27 NCAA team titles as the Tigers’ head track and field coach from 1988-2004. The stretch included 10 straight NCAA women’s team outdoor championships and men’s and women’s sweeps of the national outdoor titles in 1989 and 1990.