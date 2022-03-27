Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin sets school record in high jump at Texas Relays

AUSTIN – Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin broke the school record in the high jump with a world-leading 6 feet, 5 inches at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday. Fellow All-American, Deborah Acquah placed third in the women’s long jump “A” with a wind-aided 22-3.

On the track, A&M had four runner-ups. Sophomore Devon Achane ran an all-conditions personal best time in the men’s 100 final at 10.02. Senior Kaylah Robinson registered an all-conditions personal best time in the women’s 100 hurdles final at 12.49. Achane and Robinson each finished second in their respective races. Juniors Ryan Martin and Connor Schulman each reached the final in their respective events. Martin placed sixth in the men’s 100 (10.26) while Schulman finished eighth in the men’s 110 hurdles (13.94).

A&M was second in the men’s 4x800 (7:24.03) and the men’s and women’s 4x400 relays. The 4x800 team was freshman Sam Whitmarsh and sophomores Caden Norris, Allon Clay and Cooper Cawthra. The men’s 4x400 time was 3:02.41 with freshman Emmanuel Bamidele and sophomores Brandon Miller, Chevannie Hanson and Omajuwa Etiwe. The women ran 3:23.30 (second-best in school history) with seniors Tierra Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson and sophomores Charokee Young and Laila Owens.