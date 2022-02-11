Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin sets nation-leading mark in women’s high jump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin won the women’s high jump with a nation-leading and Jamaican national record clearance of 6 feet, 3.5 inches at the Don Kirby Invitational on Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Distin, who is from Hanover, Jamaica, broke he country’s 46-year-old national indoor mark of 6-2.75 held by Maresa Caidenhead.

Also Friday, A&M’s Lance Broome won the men’s 200 meters in 20.62 seconds, while Laila Owens won the women’s 200 in a personal-best 23.0.

The meet will continue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.