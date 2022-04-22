Texas A&M’s Kyle Johnson wins 5,000 meters at Baylor meet

WACO — Texas A&M sophomore Kyle Johnson won the men’s 5,000 meters in 15 minutes, 12.89 seconds at the Michael Johnson Invitational on Friday at a blustery Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium as the wind gusted up to 40 mph. A&M sophomore Colton Colonna also placed fourth (15:20.59) and Joseph Benn fifth (15:24.41).

A&M’s Brandon Miller won his heat and finished second overall in the men’s 1,500 (3:56.90).

A&M senior Kaylah Robinson and junior Jania Martin won their sections in the women’s 200. Robinson finished fifth overall at 23.48 seconds (4.9 wind), while Martin placed seventh at 23.61 (2.5w).

The two-day meet will continue Saturday with field events starting at 11:30 a.m. and running events at 2:30 p.m.