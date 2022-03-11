Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah takes third in women’s long jump at NCAA Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Texas A&M senior Deborah Acquah finished third in the women’s long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 6.25 inches on her final attempt Friday at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Florida’s Jasmine Moore won the women’s long jump at 21-6.75, winning via the tiebreaker over Texas Tech’s Monae’ Nichols.

The Aggies also advanced four runners to Saturday’s finals, including two men and two women.

Sophomore Brandon Miller qualified in the men’s 800 meters with the second-fastest qualifying time at 1 minute, 47.22 seconds. Freshman Emmanuel Bamidele also qualified in the men’s 400, finishing fifth fastest at 46.27.

On the women’s side, A&M sophomore Charokee Young had the top qualifying time in the 400 at 51.70, and freshman Laila Owens earned the eighth and last spot in the 200 finals at 23.32.

A&M senior Kaylah Robinson just missed qualifying in the 60 hurdles but set the school record at 8.02.

Princeton led the men’s standings after 5 of 17 events Friday with 20 points followed by Tennessee (18), Northern Arizona (17), Alabama (14) and Stanford (12). A&M did not score a point on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, Florida led after 6 of 17 events with 22 points followed by Ole Miss (21), Virginia Tech and Arkansas (18) and BYU (14). A&M was tied for 13th with six points.

The meet will wrap up Saturday.