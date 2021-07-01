 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Charokee Young named to Jamaican Olympic team
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Charokee Young named to Jamaican Olympic team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
charokee young

Texas A&M's Charokee Young, center, competes during the NCAA West Preliminary on May 29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station.

 Texas A&M athletics department photo by Craig Bisacre

Texas A&M sophomore Charokee Young has been named to the Jamaican Olympic team. Young will participate as a member of the 4x400-meter mixed relay pool. She finished eighth in the women’s 400 meters in 52.10 seconds at the country’s Olympic trials.

Young is the fifth Aggie to qualify for the Jamaican Olympic team, joining Howard Davis (1988), Richard Bucknor (1988), Chris Pinnock (2004) and Simone Face (2012, 2016).

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23-Aug. 8. The 4x400 mixed relay will open July 30 with the first round followed by the final on July 31.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet these MLB games today

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert