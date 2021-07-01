Texas A&M’s Charokee Young named to Jamaican Olympic team

Texas A&M sophomore Charokee Young has been named to the Jamaican Olympic team. Young will participate as a member of the 4x400-meter mixed relay pool. She finished eighth in the women’s 400 meters in 52.10 seconds at the country’s Olympic trials.

Young is the fifth Aggie to qualify for the Jamaican Olympic team, joining Howard Davis (1988), Richard Bucknor (1988), Chris Pinnock (2004) and Simone Face (2012, 2016).

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23-Aug. 8. The 4x400 mixed relay will open July 30 with the first round followed by the final on July 31.