Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller remains on Bowerman watch list after perfect start to indoor season
Texas A&M sophomore Brandon Miller remained on the men’s Bowerman Award watch list updated Thursday by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association.

Miller is undefeated in three individual races and one relay so far this indoor track and field season with two victories in the 600 meters, one in the 800 and one on A&M’s 4x400 relay team.

A&M is scheduled to host the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

