Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller was named to the Bowerman Award’s pre-NCAA indoor meet watch list Thursday. Miller, who won the SEC indoor 800 meters in a record-break time of 1 minute, 45.24 seconds last week, is one of 10 athletes on the list. The NCAA indoor meet is set for March 11-12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. The Bowerman semifinalists will be announced on June 21 and the winner June 28.