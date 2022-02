Texas A&M’s Bára Sajdoková was named the Southeastern Conference track and field women’s freshman of the week, and teammate Charokee Young was named the SEC women’s co-runner of the week Tuesday. Sajdoková won the women’s high jump in her Aggie debut at 5 feet, 11.5 inches at last week’s Charlie Thomas Invitational. Young won the 400 meters in 52 seconds.