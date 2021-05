Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu was named the United State Track & Field athlete of the week for the third time this year Friday. Mu won the women’s 400 meters at last week’s Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships in a meet-record 49.84 seconds. The time also broke the American under-20 record. Mu also anchored A&M’s 4x400 relay team to a victory in a world-leading time of 3:26.17.