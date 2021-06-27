Texas A&M’s Annie Kunz wins women’s heptathlon when US trials resume after suspension

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials came to a halt Sunday afternoon with temperatures reaching 108 degrees. The trials resumed at 10:30 p.m. with the temperature reading 99 degrees, and Texas A&M’s Annie Kunz locked up a ticket to Tokyo with a first-place finish in the women’s heptathlon.

The remaining five events were not completed before press time.

Kunz was in second place through six events with 5,814 points behind leader Kendell Williams. Kunz took the lead in the final event, the 800, when the trials resumed and finished with 6,703 points. Williams finished second with 6,683 points.

Heptathlete Taliyah Brooks, was carted off the field in a wheelchair before the suspension and eventually had to withdraw from the competition.

Brooks had been in fourth place after five of the seven heptathlon events. She was taken out on a wheelchair during warmups for the sixth event, the javelin. She was listed as a “DNS” — did not start — but hours later, USA Track and Field said she had been granted a request to re-enter the javelin competition and after that, she would join the last event, the 800 meters. But when the time came for the throws, she did not appear, and USATF said she had withdrawn from the meet.