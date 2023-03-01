The Texas A&M track and field teams qualified seven individuals and two relay teams for the NCAA Indoor National Championship set for March 10-11 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A&M’s qualifies include Lamara Distin (women’s high jump), Bára Sajdoková (women’s high jump), Ushan Perera (men’s high jump), Tierra Robinson-Jones (women’s 400 meters), Jermaisha Arnold (women’s 400), Kennedy Wade (women’s 400) and Auhmad Robinson (men’s 400). A&M also qualified in both the men’s and women’s 4x400 relays.

Distin is a two-time national champion and holds the season’s best mark in the women’s high jump at 6 feet, 5.5 inches.