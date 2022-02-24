Texas A&M middle distance runner Brandon Miller speeds into SEC Indoor Championships

It took some convincing for the Texas A&M track and field coaching staff to pry middle distance runner Brandon Miller from the familial grasp of Missouri. As the son of two former Tiger athletes, the St. Louis native spent plenty of time in Columbia, Missouri, as a child.
Miller will get a chance to compete against the school that initially had his heart in front of Missouri-based friends and family on Friday and Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
“I always grew up thinking I was going to Mizzou, but when [A&M assistant coach Milton Mallard] came and sat in my living room and then when I had a meeting with [A&M head coach Pat Henry], it was hard to pass up,” Miller said. “Very hard to pass up.”
It hasn’t taken long for the sophomore to make a name for himself in Texas. He won the men’s 800 meters at last year’s SEC indoor meet in 1 minute, 49.69 seconds, and he ranks seventh on A&M’s all-time list in the event thanks to his 1:47.85 mark set at the Ted Nelson Invitational this season.
It’s the continuation of a sterling junior career that included eighth straight 800 titles at the AAU Junior Olympics.
“He’s the best junior to ever run in the history of this country,” Henry said. “It’s kind of hard to hold the reins back on a guy like that. I know he’s very anxious. Those great races, they’re few and far between, and I think he’s going to be ready to have a great race here, and I think he’s going to have great competition, but Brandon is a great racer, besides being a great athlete and track man.”
Miller enters the competition ranked second in the SEC in the 800, trailing Arkansas’ Kieran Taylor, who posted a 1:47.12 at the Tyson Invitational earlier this month. Miller also will run on the Aggies’ 4x400 relay team, which ranks fifth in the SEC at 3:04.84.
Miller says he’s kept a light competition schedule so far this winter to be fresh for the SEC and NCAA indoor meets.
“I think I’ve progressed really well,” Miller said. “The plan that me and Coach came up with, I think it’s meant for me to run fast here at SECs and at nationals as well. I haven’t been running too much so far, but the opportunity to get back on the track and compete here at the SECs in front of a home crowd is a blessing.”
While the Aggies are counting on Miller to score points, Henry also has the deepest lineup of men’s high jumpers in his hall of fame coaching career. A&M’s Jake Lamberth enters the meet with a season-best clearance of 7 feet, 1.75 inches, followed by Carter Bajoit and Mason Corbin at 7-1.5. Lamberth ranks third in the SEC behind Missouri’s Roberto Vilches (7-5) and Auburn’s Dontavious Hill (7-3).
“They’ve been a little bit off and on the last four or five weeks, but this is when you are supposed to be at your best, and that’s what we talk about all year long,” Henry said. “Track is not about cumulative records. It’s not about what you do on paper. It has nothing to do with what you did four weeks ago or last week. It has to do with what you’re able to do out here on Friday or Saturday this week.”
On the women’s side, A&M’s Lamara Distin enters the weekend with the SEC’s best high jump of the year at 6-3.5. Teammate Deborah Acquah also paces the conference in the triple jump with a top leap of 21-8.25, and Charokee Young highlights the Aggie women’s runners with the SEC’s second-best time in the 400 (51.35).
This weekend begins one of the year’s few short spells when the Aggies can add hardware to the walls of E.B. Cushing Stadium — one of the many reasons why Miller made the trek to A&M to continue his successful career.
“It’s the legacy,” Miller said. “Coach Henry, you go in his office and see all the trophies and everything like that ... I just wanted to be a part of the legacy.”
The event also will mark a closing chapter in A&M track and field history as the Aggies host a final event at Gilliam Indoor Stadium before it is demolished this summer in preparation for a new facility to be built.
“We’ve had some great experiences, great track meets [here],” Henry said. “We’ve won a national championship in here. This has been a fantastic building, and we’re going to tear down a lot of memories, but that’s progress. If we end this building on an SEC championship, that’s a great way to do it.”