Texas A&M middle distance runner Brandon Miller speeds into SEC Indoor Championships

Miller enters the competition ranked second in the SEC in the 800, trailing Arkansas’ Kieran Taylor, who posted a 1:47.12 at the Tyson Invitational earlier this month. Miller also will run on the Aggies’ 4x400 relay team, which ranks fifth in the SEC at 3:04.84.

Miller says he’s kept a light competition schedule so far this winter to be fresh for the SEC and NCAA indoor meets.

“I think I’ve progressed really well,” Miller said. “The plan that me and Coach came up with, I think it’s meant for me to run fast here at SECs and at nationals as well. I haven’t been running too much so far, but the opportunity to get back on the track and compete here at the SECs in front of a home crowd is a blessing.”

While the Aggies are counting on Miller to score points, Henry also has the deepest lineup of men’s high jumpers in his hall of fame coaching career. A&M’s Jake Lamberth enters the meet with a season-best clearance of 7 feet, 1.75 inches, followed by Carter Bajoit and Mason Corbin at 7-1.5. Lamberth ranks third in the SEC behind Missouri’s Roberto Vilches (7-5) and Auburn’s Dontavious Hill (7-3).