FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Both Texas A&M track and field teams finished 10th at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Arkansas swept the team titles with the women scoring 130.5 points and the men 100.25. Florida took second in each meet with the women scoring 84 points and the men 73. A&M’s women finished with 26.5 points, and the Aggie men had 42.

A&M swept the high jump titles. Ushan Perera won the men’s high jump at 7 feet, 4.25 inches, while Lamara Distin took the women’s title at 6-4.75.

A&M’s Connor Schulman placed third in the men’s 60-meter hurdles in 7.73 seconds. South Carolina’s Filip Demsar won in 7.71. Tierra Robinson-Jones also took third in the women’s 400 (51.27) won by Florida’s Talitha Diggs (50.15).