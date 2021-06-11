Texas A&M men's track and field team finishes sixth at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Second-place efforts by Bryce Deadmon in the 400 meters and Brandon Miller in the 800 helped the Texas A&M men’s track and field team tie Texas for sixth place at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday at Hayward Field.

The Aggies and Longhorns both finished with 29 points. LSU rolled to the title by winning five individual events and the 4x100 relay to pile up 84 points. Oregon had 53 points for second followed by North Carolina A&T (35), Florida (34.5) and Southern California (33).

A&M also placed sixth at the 2019 Championships with 29 points. Last year’s meet was canceled because of COVID-19.

A&M’s Tyra Gittens moved into position to win the women’s heptathlon on Saturday after winning the multi-event’s high jump and 200 on Friday. Gittens had 3,834 points after four events heading into Saturday’s final three events. Washington’s Ida Eikeng is second with 3,672 points with the long jump, triple jump and 800 remaining.

Deadmon and Miller were both top seeds and posted career-best efforts in their races, but it wasn’t enough to earn gold.