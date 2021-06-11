Texas A&M men's track and field team finishes sixth at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Second-place efforts by Bryce Deadmon in the 400 meters and Brandon Miller in the 800 helped the Texas A&M men’s track and field team tie Texas for sixth place at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday at Hayward Field.
The Aggies and Longhorns both finished with 29 points. LSU rolled to the title by winning five individual events and the 4x100 relay to pile up 84 points. Oregon had 53 points for second followed by North Carolina A&T (35), Florida (34.5) and Southern California (33).
A&M also placed sixth at the 2019 Championships with 29 points. Last year’s meet was canceled because of COVID-19.
A&M’s Tyra Gittens moved into position to win the women’s heptathlon on Saturday after winning the multi-event’s high jump and 200 on Friday. Gittens had 3,834 points after four events heading into Saturday’s final three events. Washington’s Ida Eikeng is second with 3,672 points with the long jump, triple jump and 800 remaining.
Deadmon and Miller were both top seeds and posted career-best efforts in their races, but it wasn’t enough to earn gold.
North Carolina A&T sophomore Randolph Ross won the 400 hurdles in 43.85, also his season best. Deadmon, who came back for a second senior season, finished strong to pass LSU sophomore Noah Williams (44.93), North Carolina A&T senior Trevor Stewart (44.96) and Kentucky junior Dwight St. Hillaire (45.20) to earn second.
Miller had the lead at the halfway point of the 800, but USC senior Isaiah Jewett moved in front just after starting the second lap and held on in what became a two-man race. Jewett, who didn’t qualify for the NCAA meet two years ago, crossed in 1:44.68 and Miller in 1:44.97.
A&M ended the meet with a third-place effort in the 4x400 relay. North Carolina A&T won in 3:00.92. A&M ran a season-best 3:01.49 and was in position to grab second place with a great anchor leg by Deadmon, but Stephen F. Austin (3:01.52) nipped the Aggies. Senior Devin Dixon, freshman Omajuwa Etiwe and junior Moitalel Mpoke ran A&M’s first three legs. USC followed in fourth (3:02.49).
Mpoke placed fourth in the 400 hurdles in a career-best 48.70. He had the fastest qualifying time Wednesday night at 48.84 but never challenged LSU freshman Sean Burrell, who won in 47.85 followed by Oklahoma junior Isaiah Levingston (48.49) and USC senior Cameron Samuel (48.68).
A&M’s 4x100 relay team of junior Emmanuel Yeboah, freshman Devon Achane, sophomore Lance Broome and Deadmon placed seventh in 39.130. LSU won in 38.48 followed by Georgia (38.54), Florida State (38.592), North Carolina A&T (38.597), Clemson (38.96) and Texas (39.122).
Gittens’ day started with a sixth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (13.46). She then won the high jump at 6 feet, 0.5 inches Miami’s Michelle Atherley was second at 5-8.75.
Gittens won the 200 in 23.79. Duke’s Erin Marsh was next at 23.90. Gittens placed fourth in the shot put (43-8), trailing Eikeng (47-10.75), Cornell’s Beatrice Juskeviciute (44-10.25) and Penn State’s Madeline Nickal (44-5.5).
The A&M women will have six other entries Saturday led by freshman Athing Mu in the 400 and the 4x400 relay team of Kaylah Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Jaevin Reed and Mu. Both are top seeds. After 6 of 21 events, A&M is tied with Texas for seventh in the women’s team standings with 10 points.